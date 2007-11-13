Dietmar Harting re-elected as DIN President

At a meeting of the presiding committee of DIN Deutsches Institut für Normung e.V. held on November 8, 2007 in Berlin, Dietmar Harting, personally liable partner of HARTING KGaA, was re-elected as President to serve an additional two-year term of office.

The presiding committee appointed Heinz Helmut Kempkes, the managing director of Kemkes GmbH, as the first deputy of the president, and Prof. Dr. Manfred Hennecke, President of the Federal Institute for Materials Research and Testing (BAM), as the second deputy. The 44 members of the presiding committee represent the numerous groups interested in standardization, and include representatives of various industries and sectors of the economy, as well as representatives of the Federal Government.



Dietmar Harting will focus strongly on strengthening European standardization, which has cooperation agreements in place with international standardization instances, as well as with European legislative bodies. In the past 20 years, the free exchange of goods and services on the foundation of common standards has made a major contribution to Europe’s renewed economic prosperity.