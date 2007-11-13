Agfa and Thin Film sign agreement

Belgium based Agfa and Thin Film Electronics in Oslo have entered into a Joint Development Agreement to enhance materials for the volume production of printed memory devices.

The objective of the joint collaboration is to enable low-cost production of printed memories by using Orgacon(TM), the Agfa Materials business group's conductive polymer product line. Agfa's existing conductive polymer materials formulation will be optimized for memory cell electrodes. This will significantly enhance the manufacturability and performance of Thinfilm's memory technology.



The joint development agreement will build on Thinfilm's intellectual property for soluble memory materials, as well as extend Agfas' intellectual property for conducting polymer materials.