Exception appoints new group finance director

Exception Group has appointed Noel Murphy as its group finance director, signalling its exciting growth plans for the next five years.

Until recently divisional financial controller at Hanson Aggregates, Murphy was previously employed in a number of global accounting roles at TI Automotive and the American small-engine components business Walbro. A graduate of University College, Dublin, he brings an ideal mix of accounting experience and commercial knowledge to Exception, which has recently secured £5m of additional capital to fund the next stage of the organisation’s planned growth.



Commenting on the appointment, Craig Wright, chief executive of Exception Group, said: “Noel brings a great mix of professionalism, commercialism and enthusiasm to the newly created role of group financial director. The new position reflects the more cohesive approach we are taking to meeting customer needs across our three operating businesses – Exception PCB, VAR and EMS. His background working with multi-national businesses brings a new capability to our company, which will benefit hugely as it seeks to growth both in the UK and Europe supported through ongoing development of its low cost supply management centre in Malaysia.”



Noel Murphy said: “With my strong track record in the global manufacturing sector, I could see the huge potential Exception has as a credible force in the worldwide electronics industry. Having gained valuable experience within the global PLC environment, I was keen to get back to a more hands-on role, where my experience could really help the business to succeed. In Exception, I have found that opportunity.”