PCB | November 13, 2007
Exception appoints new group finance director
Exception Group has appointed Noel Murphy as its group finance director, signalling its exciting growth plans for the next five years.
Until recently divisional financial controller at Hanson Aggregates, Murphy was previously employed in a number of global accounting roles at TI Automotive and the American small-engine components business Walbro. A graduate of University College, Dublin, he brings an ideal mix of accounting experience and commercial knowledge to Exception, which has recently secured £5m of additional capital to fund the next stage of the organisation’s planned growth.
Commenting on the appointment, Craig Wright, chief executive of Exception Group, said: “Noel brings a great mix of professionalism, commercialism and enthusiasm to the newly created role of group financial director. The new position reflects the more cohesive approach we are taking to meeting customer needs across our three operating businesses – Exception PCB, VAR and EMS. His background working with multi-national businesses brings a new capability to our company, which will benefit hugely as it seeks to growth both in the UK and Europe supported through ongoing development of its low cost supply management centre in Malaysia.”
Noel Murphy said: “With my strong track record in the global manufacturing sector, I could see the huge potential Exception has as a credible force in the worldwide electronics industry. Having gained valuable experience within the global PLC environment, I was keen to get back to a more hands-on role, where my experience could really help the business to succeed. In Exception, I have found that opportunity.”
Commenting on the appointment, Craig Wright, chief executive of Exception Group, said: “Noel brings a great mix of professionalism, commercialism and enthusiasm to the newly created role of group financial director. The new position reflects the more cohesive approach we are taking to meeting customer needs across our three operating businesses – Exception PCB, VAR and EMS. His background working with multi-national businesses brings a new capability to our company, which will benefit hugely as it seeks to growth both in the UK and Europe supported through ongoing development of its low cost supply management centre in Malaysia.”
Noel Murphy said: “With my strong track record in the global manufacturing sector, I could see the huge potential Exception has as a credible force in the worldwide electronics industry. Having gained valuable experience within the global PLC environment, I was keen to get back to a more hands-on role, where my experience could really help the business to succeed. In Exception, I have found that opportunity.”
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments