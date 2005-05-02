Brightening for UK electronics

The confidence in the UK electronics industry is getting better. A number of companies sees better revenues and are now planning to hire again.

PCB manufacturer Invotec is one example. “The world market recovered in 2004 and we saw the best year since 2000 with turnover up 26 per cent,” said David Jones, group chief executive at Invotec. The orders are coming from smaller and mid-sized companies. It is stated that great benefits comes out of flexible local suppliers who can better meet the customer requirements.



Invotec has like many other European PCB suppliers transformed to run more pre-production- and prototyping business.



Contract manufacturer AWS Electronics is another example of a promising business. AWS have seen it's growth to be rised by 25% and is now planning for recruitments and investments.