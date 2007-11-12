Incap and Ascom in agreement

Incap Corporation and Ascom have made an agreement regarding manufacturing of parts of security equipment.

Ascom is part of international Ascom Group, which offers mission-critical communication solutions for society's critical functions in organisations for defence, security, rescue, social- and health care. Ascom is specialised in manufacturing security solutions for these sectors. Deliveries from Incap to Ascom start in December 2007.



"Ascom (Finland) Oy is a significant new customership to Incap and we are very glad that they have chosen us as their manufacturing partner. This agreement supports excellently our strategy, according to which we search actively for new customerships in different industry sectors to balance our customer base further", tells Incap's Jukka Turtola, Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing.



"By outsourcing the manufacturing of parts of security equipment we can concentrate in our core competence. Parts manufactured by Incap meet well our quality requirements and we believe that this cooperation will be productive for both Ascom and Incap", tells CEO of Ascom (Finland) Oy, Jerry Kettunen.