BB Electronics opens new tech center

When Denmark based EMS provider BB Electronics in January 2008 opens the new Technology Center the company takes a new big step towards development and manufacturing of prototypes round the clock.

BB Electronics is enhancing their position by establishing a new Technology Center just around the corner from the Horsens headquarters. ”The Technology Center, which will be inaugurated in January 2008, will accommodate BB DesignLink and our New Business activities, Jan Ellegaard explains, Chief Sales Officer & Vice President in BB Electronics.



As something unprecedented in the industry the new Technology Center will include in-house accommodations.



”We will make a number of rooms, which can be used by the customers when working on projects in cooperation with us. The accommodations will be in bright colours with flat panel televisions on the wall, computer plug outlets, minibar and shower facilities”, Jan Ellegaard continues.



The Chief Sales Officer & Vice President explains the reason for this commitment: ”we discovered that even in a globalised world 40 kilometres can be far from the customer’s point of view. Especially when it concerns development, rapid manufacturing of prototypes and product ripening. In other words, closeness is an important parameter when selecting your cooperative partner. At the same time we are succeeding increasingly in attracting new customers from the other Northern countries for whom it is convenient not to worry about how to get back and forth to BB Electronics and instead focusing fully on the project”.



Consulting – a growth area

The technology centre - BB DesignLink Technology Center – will become the centre for the company’s activities within development of electronics and mechanics where BB DesignLink possesses a strong knowledge about design for manufacturing and value engineering.



The new technology centre will be located in a 1600 m2 former electronics factory, which is being renovated from top to bottom. The building is located just across the company’s largest Danish factory. Besides manufacturing of prototypes, sparring with specialists in process technology, in components and with project managers the solution does also include a production environment with advanced production and test technologies as for example 3-D x-ray. BB Electronics is furthermore extending competences within microelectronics such as wire-bonding and flip-chip assembly.



”We are appointing more project managers meaning that the centre in total will accommodate approximately 25 employees including project managers, specialists, sales people and a few technicians and operators working first and foremost with the manufacturing of prototypes”, Jan Ellegaard explains.



BB Electronics, manufacturer of electronics to the segments within industry, telecom/IT and medico, reached a turnover of MDKK 750 in the last financial year.