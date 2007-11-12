Electronics Production | November 12, 2007
Prevas & JTAG Technologies in Co-operation
Today, Prevas and JTAG Technologies, a leading suppliers of boundary scan tools, announce a new industry collaboration.
Prevas customers in Sweden and Demark can now be offered additional expertise within the important area of boundary-scan technology that is extensively used for testing and device programming of printed circuit cards and electronic systems.
More and more communications and intelligence is now being integrated into today’s products. Embedded systems are found in everything from consumer products to advanced medical technology products. As the level of complexity
in intelligent products increases, so too does the need for various types of testing. In some cases, the costs for testing can even outweigh manufacturing costs. Because of both cost and time demands, design engineers have a very difficult task when it comes to both designing and testing various types of modern electronic components. Prevas and JTAG Technologies can assist customers in testing products from the prototype development phase and beyond. That way, any deficiencies or errors can be monitored early on.
“Prevas is a Nordic design center with the entire world as its market. By cooperating with JTAG Technologies, we will be able to offer our customers a better process for prototyping that will save them both time and money. This also strengthens our position as the Nordic leader for embedded systems,” says Mats Lundberg, Business Unit Manager for Product Development at Prevas AB.
“Finding new cooperation partners is very important to us,” says Urban Källqvist of JTAG Technologies Sweden. ‘ by working with Prevas we can extend our market reach and offer even more customers the benefits of our market-leading boundary-scan test tools’. JTAG Technologies has a worldwide sales and support network with their own sales offices in the following countries: the Benelux countries, China, Finland, France, Germany, Sweden,
the UK and the USA. They also have representatives in Australia, Austria, Canada, Denmark, France, Greece, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Norway, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan and the USA.
More and more communications and intelligence is now being integrated into today’s products. Embedded systems are found in everything from consumer products to advanced medical technology products. As the level of complexity
in intelligent products increases, so too does the need for various types of testing. In some cases, the costs for testing can even outweigh manufacturing costs. Because of both cost and time demands, design engineers have a very difficult task when it comes to both designing and testing various types of modern electronic components. Prevas and JTAG Technologies can assist customers in testing products from the prototype development phase and beyond. That way, any deficiencies or errors can be monitored early on.
“Prevas is a Nordic design center with the entire world as its market. By cooperating with JTAG Technologies, we will be able to offer our customers a better process for prototyping that will save them both time and money. This also strengthens our position as the Nordic leader for embedded systems,” says Mats Lundberg, Business Unit Manager for Product Development at Prevas AB.
“Finding new cooperation partners is very important to us,” says Urban Källqvist of JTAG Technologies Sweden. ‘ by working with Prevas we can extend our market reach and offer even more customers the benefits of our market-leading boundary-scan test tools’. JTAG Technologies has a worldwide sales and support network with their own sales offices in the following countries: the Benelux countries, China, Finland, France, Germany, Sweden,
the UK and the USA. They also have representatives in Australia, Austria, Canada, Denmark, France, Greece, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Norway, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan and the USA.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments