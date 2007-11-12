Prevas & JTAG Technologies in Co-operation

Today, Prevas and JTAG Technologies, a leading suppliers of boundary scan tools, announce a new industry collaboration.

Prevas customers in Sweden and Demark can now be offered additional expertise within the important area of boundary-scan technology that is extensively used for testing and device programming of printed circuit cards and electronic systems.



More and more communications and intelligence is now being integrated into today’s products. Embedded systems are found in everything from consumer products to advanced medical technology products. As the level of complexity

in intelligent products increases, so too does the need for various types of testing. In some cases, the costs for testing can even outweigh manufacturing costs. Because of both cost and time demands, design engineers have a very difficult task when it comes to both designing and testing various types of modern electronic components. Prevas and JTAG Technologies can assist customers in testing products from the prototype development phase and beyond. That way, any deficiencies or errors can be monitored early on.



“Prevas is a Nordic design center with the entire world as its market. By cooperating with JTAG Technologies, we will be able to offer our customers a better process for prototyping that will save them both time and money. This also strengthens our position as the Nordic leader for embedded systems,” says Mats Lundberg, Business Unit Manager for Product Development at Prevas AB.



“Finding new cooperation partners is very important to us,” says Urban Källqvist of JTAG Technologies Sweden. ‘ by working with Prevas we can extend our market reach and offer even more customers the benefits of our market-leading boundary-scan test tools’. JTAG Technologies has a worldwide sales and support network with their own sales offices in the following countries: the Benelux countries, China, Finland, France, Germany, Sweden,

the UK and the USA. They also have representatives in Australia, Austria, Canada, Denmark, France, Greece, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Norway, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan and the USA.