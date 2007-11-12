Mydata signs license agreement<br>for Asymtek’s jetting technology

Mydata Automation AB have signed a license agreement with Nordson Corporation involving patents for jetting processes developed by Asymtek, a Nordson subsidiary. MYDATA will use this technology in their jet printer products designed for surface mount technology (SMT) applications.

The Nordson licenses for these specific jetting technologies, in combination with Mydata jet printing technology, enable products where the demanding electronics production industry can experience new levels of printing freedom.



As innovators and leaders in the electronics industry, Mydata and Asymtek mutually recognize the importance of intellectual property (IP) protection. Both companies look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship in their marketplaces.



“We are pleased to reach this level of cooperation within the industry, which benefits a larger number of customers over time,” states Bengt Broman, CEO, Mydata Automation AB.



“A broader range of markets will now have access to our jetting technologies, unencumbered by IP issues,” adds Alec J. Babiarz, President, New Business Development, Asymtek.