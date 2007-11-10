Isola & CCI Eurolam extends agreement

ISOLA and CCI EUROLAM have renewed and extended their agreement for the distribution of ISOLA products through CCI EUROLAM organization on European market.

The agreement is renewed for the next five years and extended to a large number of European countries.

“By strengthening their cooperation both companies are showing their commitment for serving in the best conditions the future needs of the European Printed Circuits Boards shops”, the companies said.



CCI EUROLAM is installed in France (Paris, Lyon), in Germany (Dreieich, Dueren), in United Kingdom (C& B in Leyland) and in Italy (Milan).



The company is offering a wide range of products and services for the PCB industry and will realize a total turn over of 40Millions Euros in 2007.



ISOLA is a manufacturer of base materials for the PCB industry, headquartered in Chandler( Arizona) and supplies the European market from its German and Italian facilities.