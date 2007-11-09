Farnell extends with Hungarian opening

Shortly after launching in Poland, Premier Farnell plc. has announced that it has launched in Hungary using the Farnell brand.

Farnell’s Hungarian distribution service is supported by a Hungarian language website with a search function of over 400,000 products from 1,200 suppliers.



“Coming so soon after our Polish launch we are the first global distributor to provide a Hungarian website as well as Hungarian speaking customer service representatives. This commitment demonstrates our ability to provide the best possible localised services ensuring our continued commitment to quality and excellence. Our new Hungarian website provides our Hungarian speaking customers quick and easy access to over 400,000 products,” said Robert Rospedzihowski, General Manager Eastern Europe.