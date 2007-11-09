Electronics Production | November 09, 2007
Salcomp increase sales
Salcomp’s net sales increased by 4% in July- September 2007 to EUR 70.5 million (EUR 67.4 million in 7-9/2006). The increase resulted from the number of chargers sold rising by 2% to 61.8 million (60.5 million).
Salcomp’s market share in mobile phone chargers declined slightly compared with the third quarter of 2006 and was approximately 22%. Operating profit increased to EUR 6.3 million (EUR 4.5 million) boosted by a higher gross margin than in the comparison period due to different product mix, as well as strict cost management. The operating profit percentage was 8.9% (6.7%).
Cash flow from operating activities was EUR 1.5 million positive (EUR 2.1 million positive) mainly due to the favorable profit development. The cash flow was negatively affected by the EUR 6.4 million reduction in sold receivables during the third quarter. Without the decline in sold receivables the cash flow would have been EUR 7.9 million.
Net sales increased by 12% in January– September 2007 to EUR 202.2 million (EUR 180.4 million in 1–9/2006). At the exchange rates of the previous year, the increase in net sales would have been 21%. The number of chargers sold increased by 12% to 180.8 million (160.9 million).
The Group’s operating profit in January– September totaled EUR 17.5 million (EUR 8.8 million). In addition to the increase in net sales, a higher gross margin and continued cost management contributed to improved profitability. The operating profit percentage was 8.6% (4.9%).
The Group’s net financial expenses were EUR 2.1 million (EUR 3.2 million). Financial expenses for the period were reduced by the lesser amount of net debt, EUR -8.9 million. Financial income increased as a result of the exchange rate differences of intra-group loans. Taxes for the period totaled EUR 3.0 million (EUR 2.6 million) and include a calculative item of EUR 2.2 million resulting from the parent company’s tax-deductible goodwill amortization. The calculative item does not affect the Group’s cash flow.
In January–September 2007 the Group’s R&D expenditure was EUR 3.6 million (EUR 4.1 million), or 1.8% of net sales (2.3%). R&D focused on developing new products for present or new customers and on constantly improving the cost structure of existing products.
Capital expenditure in January–September amounted to EUR 9.1 million (EUR 4.6 million). This mainly involved the finalization of the Indian plant as well as the capacity increase in the plants in India, China and Brazil. The first customer deliveries from the plant in Chennai were made in June and the plant was officially inaugurated in September.
Cash flow from operating activities was EUR 1.5 million positive (EUR 2.1 million positive) mainly due to the favorable profit development. The cash flow was negatively affected by the EUR 6.4 million reduction in sold receivables during the third quarter. Without the decline in sold receivables the cash flow would have been EUR 7.9 million.
Net sales increased by 12% in January– September 2007 to EUR 202.2 million (EUR 180.4 million in 1–9/2006). At the exchange rates of the previous year, the increase in net sales would have been 21%. The number of chargers sold increased by 12% to 180.8 million (160.9 million).
The Group’s operating profit in January– September totaled EUR 17.5 million (EUR 8.8 million). In addition to the increase in net sales, a higher gross margin and continued cost management contributed to improved profitability. The operating profit percentage was 8.6% (4.9%).
The Group’s net financial expenses were EUR 2.1 million (EUR 3.2 million). Financial expenses for the period were reduced by the lesser amount of net debt, EUR -8.9 million. Financial income increased as a result of the exchange rate differences of intra-group loans. Taxes for the period totaled EUR 3.0 million (EUR 2.6 million) and include a calculative item of EUR 2.2 million resulting from the parent company’s tax-deductible goodwill amortization. The calculative item does not affect the Group’s cash flow.
In January–September 2007 the Group’s R&D expenditure was EUR 3.6 million (EUR 4.1 million), or 1.8% of net sales (2.3%). R&D focused on developing new products for present or new customers and on constantly improving the cost structure of existing products.
Capital expenditure in January–September amounted to EUR 9.1 million (EUR 4.6 million). This mainly involved the finalization of the Indian plant as well as the capacity increase in the plants in India, China and Brazil. The first customer deliveries from the plant in Chennai were made in June and the plant was officially inaugurated in September.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments