Mania in the red as undertaken recovery plan

German based PCB equipment group Mania turnover amounted to 44.4 € Mio. in the first 3 quarters of 2007 (quarters 1 - 3, 2006: 59.1 € Mio.). The operating EBITDA for the first 3 quarters of 2007 was -3.7 € Mio. (quarters 1 - 3, 2006: 3.9 € Mio.), the EBITDA amounted to -5.4 € Mio. (quarters 1 - 3, 2006: 3.9 € Mio.).

Mania is currently undertaking its third and final step of the recovery plan. In order to execute this part of the strategy, the investor syndicate, led by Investcorp Technology Partner, has committed € 10 million as part of the implementation of the cash capital increased (concluded at the annual ordinary shareholder meeting on June 26, 2007). Subsequently, this cash capital increase was successfully executed on 31 October, 2007.