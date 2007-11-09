Analog Devices sells two product lines to ON

Analog Devices, Inc. today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell its CPU voltage regulation and PC thermal monitoring product line to ON Semiconductor Corporation.

The product line to be sold consists of core voltage regulator products for the central processing unit (CPU) in computing and gaming applications and temperature sensors and fan-speed controllers for managing the temperature of the CPU.



The divestiture is consistent with ADI’s ongoing transition of its power management portfolio to high-performance products that complement the company’s market-leading portfolio of signal-processing solutions for industrial, medical and scientific instrumentation, as well as communications infrastructure and consumer electronics.



“This agreement allows us to further focus our power management team on areas such as portable medical devices, wireless infrastructure equipment, and digital TVs, where ADI has outstanding systems expertise and an unparalleled reputation for delivering high performance signal processing solutions,” said Peter Henry, ADI’s vice president for Power Management Products.



“Power considerations play an important role with customers as they look for ways to improve the sound, picture, and connectivity features, as well as the battery life of their products. With a complementary portfolio of power management products, ADI can help customers innovate and achieve new levels of differentiation from their signal processing subsystems,” Mr. Henry continued.



Pursuant to the agreement, Analog Devices will sell to ON certain assets and intellectual property related to the product line and will enter into a one-year manufacturing supply arrangement for a total consideration of approximately $185 million in cash. The product line represented approximately $80 million in revenue for ADI during fiscal year 2007, which ended November 3, 2007.