Electronics Production | November 09, 2007
Analog Devices sells two product lines to ON
Analog Devices, Inc. today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell its CPU voltage regulation and PC thermal monitoring product line to ON Semiconductor Corporation.
The product line to be sold consists of core voltage regulator products for the central processing unit (CPU) in computing and gaming applications and temperature sensors and fan-speed controllers for managing the temperature of the CPU.
The divestiture is consistent with ADI’s ongoing transition of its power management portfolio to high-performance products that complement the company’s market-leading portfolio of signal-processing solutions for industrial, medical and scientific instrumentation, as well as communications infrastructure and consumer electronics.
“This agreement allows us to further focus our power management team on areas such as portable medical devices, wireless infrastructure equipment, and digital TVs, where ADI has outstanding systems expertise and an unparalleled reputation for delivering high performance signal processing solutions,” said Peter Henry, ADI’s vice president for Power Management Products.
“Power considerations play an important role with customers as they look for ways to improve the sound, picture, and connectivity features, as well as the battery life of their products. With a complementary portfolio of power management products, ADI can help customers innovate and achieve new levels of differentiation from their signal processing subsystems,” Mr. Henry continued.
Pursuant to the agreement, Analog Devices will sell to ON certain assets and intellectual property related to the product line and will enter into a one-year manufacturing supply arrangement for a total consideration of approximately $185 million in cash. The product line represented approximately $80 million in revenue for ADI during fiscal year 2007, which ended November 3, 2007.
The divestiture is consistent with ADI’s ongoing transition of its power management portfolio to high-performance products that complement the company’s market-leading portfolio of signal-processing solutions for industrial, medical and scientific instrumentation, as well as communications infrastructure and consumer electronics.
“This agreement allows us to further focus our power management team on areas such as portable medical devices, wireless infrastructure equipment, and digital TVs, where ADI has outstanding systems expertise and an unparalleled reputation for delivering high performance signal processing solutions,” said Peter Henry, ADI’s vice president for Power Management Products.
“Power considerations play an important role with customers as they look for ways to improve the sound, picture, and connectivity features, as well as the battery life of their products. With a complementary portfolio of power management products, ADI can help customers innovate and achieve new levels of differentiation from their signal processing subsystems,” Mr. Henry continued.
Pursuant to the agreement, Analog Devices will sell to ON certain assets and intellectual property related to the product line and will enter into a one-year manufacturing supply arrangement for a total consideration of approximately $185 million in cash. The product line represented approximately $80 million in revenue for ADI during fiscal year 2007, which ended November 3, 2007.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments