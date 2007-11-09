Asia & Eastern Europe in focus at Productronica

Executive Round Table at Productronica in Munich next week discusses "The roles played by China, India and Eastern Europe in the sector of electronics production".

Messe München International gathers the global electronics production industry in Munich for four days from 13 to 16 November 2007. In addition to the exhibits of the 1,500 international exhibitors, trade visitors are interested in the technological and economic future of the electronics production industry. Consequently, the trade fair participants are eagerly looking forward to the panel discussion "Productronica 2007 Executive Round Table" at booth A6.421 in Hall A6 in the Productronica Forum from 11 a.m. till 12 noon on 13 November. This year, leading experts in the industry will discuss their views of the growth markets in China, India and Eastern Europe under the title "The roles played by China, India and Eastern Europe in the sector of electronics production". With this, Productronica 2007 is making the developments in the rapidly growing markets in the East and the consequent opportunities and challenges into a top priority issue for every company.



The participants in the "Productronica 2007 Executive Round Table", for which a completely packed auditorium is expected, are top rate. The following people will participate:

- Dr. Jochen Eickholt, CEO, Siemens Home and Office Communication Devices GmbH & Co. KG

- Dr. Jürgen W. Gromer, Vice Chairman and President, Tyco Electronics

- Yoav Harel, President, Orbotech Europe

- Günter Lauber, President of Electronic Assembly Systems, Siemens AG A& D

- Eddie Kawase, President of Panasonic Factory Solutions Europe, Panasonic Industrial Europe GmbH

- Dr. Martin Kurpjoweit, Vice President Europe, Atotech Deutschland GmbH



German Radio and TV journalist Sabine Beckmann will chair the discussion.



During the one-hour discussion, the six participants of the "Executive Round Table" will talk about the basic principles of the market developments in Eastern Europe and the Far East: Where is added value taking place? Is shifting of engineering to the new production sites to be expected too? Are the current production sites the attractive markets of tomorrow?



The panel will also deal with critical issues such as protection of intellectual property when production is shifted to other countries and other matters important to the industry such as quality assurance and compliance with environmental protection standards. The lack of skilled workers as an aspect in selecting production sites as well as the problems of intercultural communication will also be discussed. Each of the company heads will talk about personal experiences with projects and partners in the individual countries.



Finally, the discussion participants will provide personal assessments of the developments of the growth markets China, India and Eastern Europe. Listeners can expect insights into the strategies of these global players with respect to the activities of their companies in moving production capacities to other countries or moving them back. One thing is certain: the statements made during the panel discussion have always provided plenty to talk about for exhibitors and trade visitors in the following trade fair days.