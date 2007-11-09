TES ramps capacity in Penang to support global business growth

TES Electronic Solutions, the global electronics design and manufacturing services company, is fulfilling its promise by ramping capacity in its manufacturing facility in Penang, Malaysia.

The plant is now fully equipped and has five deployed manufacturing lines. TES has made investments in excess of 2M€ in the site to bring it to the same high standard as sister plant in Langon, near Rennes in France.



The site enables TES to offer blended engineering and manufacturing services and cost models to its customers. For example, there has been a massive migration of manufacturing to Asia from Europe. Small to mid-sized companies have not been able to access any benefit because the business management cost is too high. TES’s extended global engineering and manufacturing footprint and capacity can now serve customers by front-ending manufacturing in Langon supported by increased capacity and PCA capability in Penang.



Other advantages include the opportunity for TES’s European customers to service their Asian customers locally, and to have their Asian manufacturing totally managed by a European partner (TES). Asian customers will have access to local new product introductions and manufacturing, key complementary elements in TES’s Custom Design and Manufacturing (CDM) offer.



“The enhanced Penang site enables TES to better deploy its CDM strategy in a global market,” said Nick Walker, Senior VP Sales and Marketing at TES. “The model has already been proven in Europe and we are now in a position to take the model to a global level.”