Flomerics acquire Hungarian IC developer

UK based Flomerics today announces the acquisition of MicReD - a Hungarian based company formed in 1997 as a spin-off from Budapest University of Technology and Economics (BUTE).

MicReD’s main product is the “T3Ster” (pronounced “Trister”), which provides fast, repeatable and accurate thermal characterization of IC devices, including stacked-die and system-in-package devices. Organizations already using the T3Ster include IBM, Infineon, Intel, Nokia, Philips, Samsung and ST Microelectronics – all of which are also users of the Flotherm thermal analysis software from Flomerics. This acquisition therefore has strong synergy with Flomerics’ core business, and represents a significant step for Flomerics towards providing a complete thermal-design solution for its customers.



Flomerics is a specialist in the rapidly-expanding field of "virtual prototyping" - the provision of software enabling engineers to test virtual models of their equipment on a computer before building physical prototypes.