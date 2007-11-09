Agilent to launch new AOI<br>platform at Productronica

Agilent Technologies will unveil a new Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) platform at the Productronica tradeshow in Germany on Nov. 13.

The Agilent Medalist sj5000 AOI solution targets post-reflow inspection and is designed on a platform that is easy to use, helping printed circuit board manufacturers keep pace with the fast-changing demands of surface mount technology (SMT).



The new sj5000 is designed for flexibility and comes with a suite of optical inspection innovations and mechanical improvements. These include a new linear gantry developed in collaboration with Anorad, a division of Rockwell Automation; a new simplified conveyor and clamping design; and new skins that provide easier access to system components and better uptime support. These features help both new and experienced operators achieve maximum inspection results quickly on the fast-paced SMT line.



Developed to tackle today’s complex and shrinking printed circuit board assemblies, the Agilent sj5000 can inspect even the smallest 01005 components, with no compromise on speed and resolution, which are hallmarks of Agilent’s AOI solutions. It can be easily integrated into production lines where existing customers are using the Agilent Medalist SJ50 Series 3 AOI system.



“The sj5000 is our new ‘flexible foundation’ upon which future AOI innovations will be developed,” said NK Chari, director of marketing for Agilent’s Measurement Systems Division. “We’re designing solutions today that will continue to meet manufacturers’ challenges in the future, even as PCBAs get increasingly complex and production line beat rates continue to rise.”



“We are committed to continuously delivering products and services of the highest quality and greatest value to our customers,” said Daniel Mak, vice president and general manager, Agilent’s Measurement Systems Division. “The new AOI platform enhancement represents our commitment toward value innovation for our customers.”