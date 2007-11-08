KIC appoints distributor for Spain

KIC has announces that it has named Propelec S.A. as its distributor in Spain.

With more than 20 years experience and more than 2,500 installed machines throughout their regions, Propelec brings capital equipment and PCB assembly experience to the KIC International Sales, Inc. base of existing as well as new customers. KIC will begin handling all service and support operations as a partner within the Spanish and Portuguese markets as of November 14, 2007.