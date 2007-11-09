Allied in distribution agreement with PICO

Allied Electronics, a subsidiary of Electrocomponents plc, has signed a distribution agreement with Pico Technology to distribute its complete product line of PC based oscilloscopes and accessories.

"The Pico product line will strengthen Allied’s offering of test and measurement equipment,” said Lee Davidson, president of Allied. “Customers can now find Pico’s innovative PC based oscilloscopes in stock and ready to ship from Allied.”



“Allied’s 55 sales branches and dedicated local representatives combined with Pico’s innovative products will make this a strategic partnership that will allow both of our organizations to grow,” said Alan Tong, Managing Director of Pico Technology.