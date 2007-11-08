Multi PCB choose Frontline's<br>pre-production CAM system

Multi PCB Ltd. and Orbotech S.A has announced that Multi PCB has completely switched to GENESIS CAM system for pre-production data preparation.

Multiple seats of GENESIS have been installed and are already in use for Multi PCB`s printed circuit board CAM division in Germany.



The CAM station engineers of Multi PCB Ltd., emphasize the importance of using the GENESIS software: “The modular design, based on script extensions, gives us the perfect ability to customize the GENESIS software to our needs. Every checking routine is based exactly on our high tech production parameters, which brings high efficiency in data preparation and provides perfect data for the production process. The software grows with our needs.” Lodewyk Bouwer, CEO of Multi PCB, also mentioned that: “With the possibility of ODB++ import and export, and its consistent and fast capability of processing complex HDI multilayer boards, GENESIS makes our pre-production exceptional for the future.“ A CAM station engineer closes: “GENESIS is the perfect all rounder for our company. We can import, view, check, clean and export all necessary data for high tech printed circuit board production.“



Mr. Yoav Harel, President of Orbotech S.A., said: “We appreciate Multi PCB’s decision to move entirely to the GENESIS front-end platform. For the production of advanced circuit board designs in addition to mainstream applications, we are confident that they will experience a major increase in performance – including greater flexibility, production efficiencies and overall quality.”