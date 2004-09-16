Advanced Thermal Solutions opens HQ in Holland

ATS-Europe BV, a wholly-owned subsidiary of US-based Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) has opened a new European headquarters office in Bussum, the Netherlands.

ATS-Europe BV provides design consulting services to help find solutions to challenging thermal problems in electronic packaging. The company's engineers use thermal laboratories and computational software tools to determine the thermal characteristics of components and systems, and develop cooling solutions.