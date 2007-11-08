Pace selects PartnerTech

Pace Micro Technology plc has selected PartnerTech to provide a fast-turnaround new product introduction (NPI) and prototyping service covering its market leading range of digital set-top boxes.

The business will be fulfilled from PartnerTech’s UK facilities in Poole and Cambridge. Engineers at Pace’s R&D centre at Saltaire, West Yorkshire, UK, needed an experienced outsourcing partner to support its substantial NPI pipeline. Pace opted to outsource this business to PartnerTech as it wanted a supplier with a UK footprint that could support this level of activity, meet the quality expectations and deliver against the challenging 1 to 5-day turnaround schedule.



Chris Bew, general manager, technical operations, Pace Micro Technology, said: “We have been using PartnerTech’s UK prototyping and PCB assembly services on and off for over 20 years and therefore had no hesitation in outsourcing our NPI business to them when our previous supplier closed its UK operation earlier this year. PartnerTech has performed exceptionally so far and has demonstrated its flexibility by reworking its shop floor layout to suit our

processes as well as investing in some new equipment to improve prototype verification.”



Gary Howse, managing director of PartnerTech’s UK operation (formerly Hansatech), said: “Pace is a pioneer in the set-top box market and we are delighted to have been selected as a strategic outsourcing partner for the NPI programme.”