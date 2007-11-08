Brandner grows in the blind & buried segment

Estonian based PCB producer Brandner is continuing to grow in the segment within multilayers, blind and buried vias.

The company's overall production for the moment is 70% multilayer PCBs and 15% blind and buried vias. Brandner has also appointed Kristi Saagim is its new Sales Secretary in. Target markets for Brandner are Scandinavia, Baltic States, Russia, Germany.