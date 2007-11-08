AL Electronic CEO replaced

Mr. Robert Backman will be part of the marketing- and sales group within Boomerang Cables since he was removed from Estonian EMS provider AL Electronic.

AL Electronic has replaced Mr. Robert Backman with Mr. Göran Wikström, who is the new CEO of the company. AL Electronic is only focused on the EMS segment however the company is also looking to develop its own products.



Mr. Robert Backman is now working within Boomerang Cables which recently was ISO 9000 certified. Boomerang Cables is working in the same market area as AL Electronic.