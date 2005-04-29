Neil<br>MacRaild

DEK names Americas general manager

DEK, a specialist in high-accuracy mass imaging solutions provider, has appointed Neil MacRaild to the position of Americas General Manager. Mr. MacRaild has served in a wide variety of roles in his previous ten years at DEK. Most recently, he was Americas General Manager for DEK’s line of recurring revenue products, which includes stencils, screens, tooling and consumables.

In his new role, Mr. MacRaild will continue to manage the recurring revenue business but will expand his responsibilities to include oversight of the company’s market leading equipment business, customer service group and rep and distributor networks in the Americas. This unification of product responsibility will build on the superior customer support in the region and simplify and streamline the company’s management structure.



“DEK is the only company in the industry that can provide today’s advanced electronics manufacturers with complete pre-placement process solutions from stencil design and manufacture through materials deposition and inspection,” says MacRaild. “Our engineering expertise is bar none and I am very excited about further developing our total solutions package for customers in the Americas.”