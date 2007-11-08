Chad certified by Dage

CHAD Industries, Inc., a US based supplier of factory automation solutions for the semiconductor, electronics, and life sciences industries, announced today that it has been qualified by Dage, A Nordson Company, as an EFEM (Equipment Front-End Module) supplier.

Dage needed an Automated Wafer Handling System seamlessly integrated to their Dage 4300 Wafer Bump Test System, and a Company who had proven reliable designs with the ability to support the tool in the field.



To protect the IN-Process Wafers, the customer mandated that all 300mm wafers would be transported throughout the fab in industry standard FOUPs (Front Opening Unified Pods). This required that the Automated Wafer Handler integrated with the Dage 4300 Bump Test System would have an industry standard FOUP load port. The additional challenge would be to fully integrate the Automated Wafer Handler with the Dage 4300 Bump Test System without Dage code changes and within the timeframe required for delivery to the end user. The Dage/CHAD Tool would need to be seamlessly integrated so that fab operation was not interrupted and familiarity with the Dage tool operation would not be compromised.



The Benefits to an Automated Wafer Handling System integrated with a Bondtester is the elimination of manual handling of expensive wafers. Improved cleanliness through isolation of bond tester and wafer handler and increased productivity through semi-automated testing.