Telit in $10m deal & orders 4m chipsets from Infineon

Telit Wireless Solutions, a machine-to-machine (M2M) communications specialist, has secured an order, worth $10 million over a two year period from a US customer.

The $10 million order comes as Telit continues to make significant gains in the Americas region. Established in the second half of 2006, Telit Americas obtained, during the first half of the current year, major certifications on the Cingular / AT&T network that support its aggressive sales and marketing efforts and since obtaining these certifications has achieved 25 design wins with new customers in the Americas region. Revenues from these designs will contribute to significant increases in the performance of the Americas region, which accounted for only 3% of Telit’s revenues in the first half of 2007.



In addition, Telit unveiled a strategic agreement with Infineon Technologies AG for the provision to Telit of 4 million GSM/GPRS chipsets.



Telit will integrate the Infineon GSM/GPRS single chip in its next generation products scheduled to be launched in Q4 2008. Based on this highly integrated component, Telit will be able to offer an exciting new range of ultra-small size M2M modules with embedded functionalities.