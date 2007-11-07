Mouser & Bivar in global distribution deal

Mouser Electronics, Inc., today announced it has signed a global distribution agreement with Bivar, a ninnovator of optoelectronic devices, assembly hardware, and solid state lighting.

Mouser stocks a variety of Bivar’s products including industrial lighting, discrete LEDs, light pipes, mounts and holders, PCB packaging and assembly products, and more.



“Mouser’s emphasis on design engineers and accelerated product introduction provides Bivar with an excellent way to launch our Engineered Illumination industrial lighting series of products,” said Michael Finn, Bivar Vice President of Strategic Business Development. “We’re excited to expand our online technical reach to the global engineering community through Mouser.”



“We’re pleased to inventory Bivar’s optoelectronic products for our engineering customers to design in to their new projects,” said Mike Scott, Mouser Vice President of Active Products. “We look forward to delivering new customers and deeper penetration of the optoelectronics marketplace to Bivar through our innovative marketing programs.”