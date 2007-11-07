AMD, Carl Zeiss, Qimonda opens<br>Dresden Microelectronics Site

AMD, Carl Zeiss SMT and Qimonda are launching a cooperation within the framework of the joint “Nanoanalysis“ project which is funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) with a sum of 12 million euros.

The partners are working together on new analytical and characterization methods required for the development of the next chip generation. This strengthens the competency of the Dresden microelectronics site, particularly in the fields of semiconductor analysis and metrology.



As announced today by Dr. Wolf-Dieter Lukas, Head of the BMBF Department “Key Technologies – Research for Innovations“, the strategic setup and expansion of microelectronics competency centers is an important goal of the BMBF IKT2020 program. “Only by setting targeted priorities in research funding will we succeed in maintaining Dresden’s leading role in high-tech chip production and in further expanding it through such innovative approaches as here in the field of nanoanalysis.“



In addition to the cooperation partners AMD and Qimonda, the “Carl Zeiss Innovation Center Dresden“ is available to all interested firms and institutes in the Dresden area. In particular, all partners of “Silicon Saxony”, e.g. the Dresden Technical University or the Fraunhofer Center Nanoelectronic Technologies CNT, can resolve application problems in the field of nanotechnology.