PartnerTech and 3CEMS tightens cooperation

To mark the first of many joint operations between Swedish EMS provider PartnerTech and Taiwanese 3CEMS, both companies will be launching a collaborative effort at Productronica 2007 in Munich this November.

The exhibition will showcase the technological and sourcing expertise of the new partnership and the advantages of a European and Far East manufacturing synergy, the companies said.



The business relationship between PartnerTech and 3CEMS is built on a 7-year old foundation of manufacturing, product transitions and technological development. "With the new co-operation, the end customer can enjoy both precision European and Asian engineering with a special cost leverage, complemented by improved quality control and a wider sourcing network", the companies said.



"Attracting an international audience and exhibitor base, Productronica 2007 is a favorable venue to improve the visibility of such a unique collaboration. In a joint effort, both companies aim to market and communicate the new services, market segments and technological advances to their existing and expanding network of associates", the companies said.