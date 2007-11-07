Finefocus sign Cyncrona for Nordics & Baltics

As of January 1 2008 Cyncrona is distributing agents for YXLON International Feinfocus GmbH in the Nordic and Baltic countries.

Feinfocus, a manufacturer of high-resolution X-ray inspection and CT systems, has a 25 years market presence and more than 2.500 installations worldwide. The Feinfocus product family (Y.Cougar, Y.Fox, Y.Tiger) meets pinspection requirements across industries including electronics, microsystems, assemblies and others in research and development, prototyping, failure analysis, process monitoring and higher volume production testing.



The advanced microfocus X-ray technology provides sharp X-ray images and quick inspection results along with an intuitive and system-operation. In addition Feinfocus offers full in-house services and provide enhanced on-site customer training and system demonstrations.