Solectron's Douglas Britt Joins SGI

SGI has named Douglas Britt to head the company's global sales operations. Britt joins SGI as its new senior vice president of worldwide sales after seven years in senior sales and account services roles at Solectron.

"We're excited to have Doug Britt on board as head of our worldwide sales organization," said SGI CEO Bo Ewald. "Doug's accomplishments span every vital aspect of establishing and nurturing customer relationships, revitalizing maturing markets and succeeding in new ones."



"I'm delighted to help Bo and his team deliver SGI solutions to new and existing customers throughout the world," said Britt. "SGI's customer-centric approach to product development is an ideal fit for the way I have always driven sales: by focusing on the customer's needs, from start to finish. I look forward to working with the SGI team."



Before joining Solectron, Britt was regional vice president for the northern California division of Future Electronics Corporation. There he headed a reorganization of the division that led to improved customer relationships, record sales and profitability. He also held management posts with Sterling Electronics and Passive Technology Sales, Inc. Britt studied international business at the University of London and holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from California State University, Chico.