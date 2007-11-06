Glyn in distribution agreement with 4D Systems

GLYN is extending its distribution program with graphics controller modules from the manufacturer 4D Systems.

4D Systems is a Research & Development team specializing in the field of microelectronics providing electronic solutions (hardware/software), from simple cost effective interface modules adaptable to existing embedded or PC based circuitry, to more complex solutions complete from design concept to totally operational saleable end-user products.



GLYN will be distributing 4D Systems graphics controller modules including displays as complete solutions to customers in Europe. Especially OLEDs from CMEL optimally complement these packages.



“We chose GLYN as our distribution partner because of the excellent experience with the GLYN Australia / GLYN New Zealand team which I think is reflective of the whole GLYN group. We see GLYN as an innovative, fast acting and customer oriented group to find solutions for every challenge they have got. I am really looking forward to a long, fruitful and successful partnership”, Attila Aknar, Managing Director 4D Systems commented.



"With 4D Systems we integrated an important partner into our linecard to further expand business with customised graphics controller modules. These complete Displays complement our range of CMEL AM OLEDs especially for customers looking for a quick, reliable and complete solution who do not have the time or capability for long self-development. These customers can trust the partnership between 4D and GLYN. We look forward to a successful partnership”, Holger Mohrhof, Product Manager Display and System Solutions with GLYN added.