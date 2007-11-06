Leab invests in Estonia and Sweden

To meet an increasing demand, Sweden based EMS provider Leab Group is investing in new Equipment at its factories in Sweden and Estonia. Leab is also expanding its premises in Tallin Estonia.

Leab has recently invested in an additional Mydata MY12 pick and place machine along with an Agilis feeder for its plant in Järlåsa Sweden. Leab’s Estonian subsidiary, Leab Esti has invested in several hole mounting machines and an in-circuit test. The production hall is also being rebuilt to handle an increasing demand. When ready it will leave more space for production. Leab also plans to upgrade its plants in Lövånger Sweden with new solder owens.