Pulsic advisory board appoints Mr. Watanabe

UK based Pulsic Limited has appointed Keiichi Watanabe to its advisory board to focus on helping further expand Pulsic’s business in Japan and Asia.

Mr Watanabe has most recently been the Vice President for Cadence Japan, where he focused on direct sales to major accounts. He has also served as President and CEO of Zuken Redac Inc. As President and CEO of Mentor Japan he succeeded, through the acquisition of Cadix, in developing the company to become market leader in PCB.



Ken Roberts, CEO for Pulsic, said, “Mr Watanabe’s senior board member background, coupled with his extensive managerial and technical experience with Cadence Japan and other EDA international organisations, will undoubtedly lead to a vital input to our strategic thinking and technical development.



“Pulsic has nine of the world’s top ten1 memory companies as customers and has reached another very exciting time in our development of Custom Design Automation (CDA) software. We are looking forward to continuing to make a big impact in the Asia-Pac markets,” he added.