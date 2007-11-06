Two new IPC standard versions

IPC has released two new revisions of standards. IPC-9201A - Surface Insulation Resistance Handbook and IPC-9691A - User Guide for the IPC-TM-650, Method 2.6.25, Conductive Anodic Filament (CAF) Resistance Test (Electrochemical Migration Testing).

IPC-9201A - Surface Insulation Resistance Handbook



Surface Insulation Resistance (SIR) testing is a tool used not only for characterization testing of production processes such as solder masks, soldering flux, and conformal coatings, but also for examining the electrochemical reactions at each stage of the electronic assembly production process. This handbook covers the terminology, theories, test procedures and test vehicles of SIR testing, including temperature-humidity (TH) and temperature-humidity-bias (THB). Discussions on failure modes and troubleshooting are also included. Revision A provides significant expansion on the discussion of available industry test vehicles for SIR as well as test chamber setup. 86 pages. Released August 2007.



IPC-9691A - User Guide for the IPC-TM-650, Method 2.6.25, Conductive Anodic Filament (CAF) Resistance Test (Electrochemical Migration Testing)



This user document provides guidance regarding how the IPC-TM-650, Method 2.6.25, Conductive Anodic Filament (CAF) Resistance Test can best be used for evaluating the effects of mechanical stress, laminate material fracturing, ionic contamination, moisture content prior to press lamination, and other material processing characteristics on conductive anodic filament (CAF) test method results. This CAF test method provides a proven standard for determining the risk of temperature, humidity and bias (THB) failure within rather than on the surface of printed circuit boards (PCBs), typically filament formation along the boundary between the resin and laminate reinforcement. 23 pages. Released August 2007.