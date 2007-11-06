Juki aims at the top

Juki's SMT division, which now has entered the high speed and high-volume segment as well as the mid-segment, has a clear goal: in 2011 they want to be Number One worldwide.

In order to reach this ambitious goal, Juki will have to keep on growing. This can be achieved in different ways.



Today Juki is one of the "main players" in the range of medium speed, flexible and complex placement. Last year Juki shipped over 2,400 machines in this segment. With the FX3, which will be introduced in Europe at the Productronica 2007 fair, the company has also entered the high speed segment.



"The FX3 has an IPC placement rate of 60'000 cph. Thus Juki can now offer lines with more than 200'000 cph. This helps us to generate attractive solutions even in the super high speed segment and to win lots of new customers with our fantastic price/performance ratio and the lowest cost of ownership concept of the FX3. At the same time we will also introduce the KE2060light at the Productronica 2007 fair", Juki's CEO Jürg Schüpbach said.



"More and more companies wish to step up from entry level machines into the premium machine segment. JUKI now has a machine in its portfolio at an unbeatable sales price of 88'000.- Euros. It is aimed specifically for customers who don't yet have the means to make big investments in the SMT area. These customers will be able to grow with us, as the KE2060light is fully integrated in JUKI's overall product range", he added.



Last year JUKI opened up JUKI Asia in Bangkok for south-east Asia as well as JUKI India. In Europe new distributors have been appointed for Israel and Bulgaria. Within existing segments additional growth is possible by winning new customers.



"But, as you surely know by your own experience, winning new customers is a hard job.

We can proudly state, though, that once again this year JUKI Europe will have gained more than 40% of their turnover with new customers, which is a great success", Jürg Schüpbach adds.