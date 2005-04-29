Standard & semi-custom power cable assemblies

Samtec launches MiniMate® (MMSD Series) with wire gauges from 20 to 30 AWG and PowerMate™ (IPBD Series) with wire gauges from 16 to 24 AWG.

MiniMate® cable and connectors are rated at up to 6 amps at 20°C, while PowerMate™ cables and connectors are rated at up to 12 amps at 20°C. Standard assemblies can be specified from the catalog for any cable length with a variety of pin counts and termination orientations. Also available are mating PCB-mount connector shells and contacts as components for customer assembly.



A full range of assembly tooling is also available from Samtec. Hand tools (CAT-HT) are ideal for low volume, pre-production, and repair applications, while bench-top terminating units (CAT-3000 Series) and mini applicators (CAT-MA Series) allow quick change and semi-automated terminating with press capacities up to 3000 pounds.