SMT & Inspection | November 06, 2007
New representative for Juki in Bulgaria
PB-Technik GmbH represents JUKI pick & place assembly machines in Bulgaria.
PB Technik GmbH (PBT) has been engaged as a sales and consultancy company in the field of electronic manufacturing for almost 20 years (their main areas of activity include: SMD and chip assembly, optical inspection, component feeding, component programming and traceability). PBT's main sales area has been Germany, Austria and Switzerland and they now also increasing their presence in Eastern Europe.
After the EU expansion in January 2007, PBT decided to strengthen their activities in Bulgaria, Rumania as well as Hungary. In January 2007, PBT opened an EOOD in Bulgaria. From the sales office in Sofia, Plamen Yordanov, a Sales and Applications Engineer, will be responsible for PBT's customers and give them all the necessary support. PBT sees many challenges in the expanding electronic market in Eastern Europe - and this market will need a qualified support, which PBT can provide.
Of course a very important part of PBT's success in the Bulgarian market will be their products and the support of their international suppliers. One of the first steps was a demand analysis of the Bulgarian Electronic Industry which helped PBT to select their product range. One of PBT's main partners in Bulgaria and other Eastern Europe countries is Juki Automation Systems AG, Switzerland, with their established product range of pick and place systems. With JUKI PB-Technik feel they have a very professional supplier for their SMD customers.
A consequence of PBT's engagement in Eastern Europe was their participation at the ITM show in Plovdiv from September 24 to 29, 2007. The ITM is the main industrial show in Bulgaria. PBT presented their product range including Automatic Optical Inspection Systems from Marantz, a 3D Solder Paste Inspection System form ASC, feeders from Hover-Davis, Permalex squeegees from Transition Automation, component programming system from BP Microsystems and last but not least a pick & place system from JUKI Automation Systems. Pieter van der Vorst, Regional Sales Manager from JUKI, supported PBT on their booth during the show with his extensive knowledge of the JUKI systems and the production process.
After their first 10 months in Bulgaria and following ITM in Plovdiv PBT stated:
"Bulgaria is a very interesting market for us and we will do our very best to support our customers there for many years!"
After the EU expansion in January 2007, PBT decided to strengthen their activities in Bulgaria, Rumania as well as Hungary. In January 2007, PBT opened an EOOD in Bulgaria. From the sales office in Sofia, Plamen Yordanov, a Sales and Applications Engineer, will be responsible for PBT's customers and give them all the necessary support. PBT sees many challenges in the expanding electronic market in Eastern Europe - and this market will need a qualified support, which PBT can provide.
Of course a very important part of PBT's success in the Bulgarian market will be their products and the support of their international suppliers. One of the first steps was a demand analysis of the Bulgarian Electronic Industry which helped PBT to select their product range. One of PBT's main partners in Bulgaria and other Eastern Europe countries is Juki Automation Systems AG, Switzerland, with their established product range of pick and place systems. With JUKI PB-Technik feel they have a very professional supplier for their SMD customers.
A consequence of PBT's engagement in Eastern Europe was their participation at the ITM show in Plovdiv from September 24 to 29, 2007. The ITM is the main industrial show in Bulgaria. PBT presented their product range including Automatic Optical Inspection Systems from Marantz, a 3D Solder Paste Inspection System form ASC, feeders from Hover-Davis, Permalex squeegees from Transition Automation, component programming system from BP Microsystems and last but not least a pick & place system from JUKI Automation Systems. Pieter van der Vorst, Regional Sales Manager from JUKI, supported PBT on their booth during the show with his extensive knowledge of the JUKI systems and the production process.
After their first 10 months in Bulgaria and following ITM in Plovdiv PBT stated:
"Bulgaria is a very interesting market for us and we will do our very best to support our customers there for many years!"
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments