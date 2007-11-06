New representative for Juki in Bulgaria

PB-Technik GmbH represents JUKI pick & place assembly machines in Bulgaria.

PB Technik GmbH (PBT) has been engaged as a sales and consultancy company in the field of electronic manufacturing for almost 20 years (their main areas of activity include: SMD and chip assembly, optical inspection, component feeding, component programming and traceability). PBT's main sales area has been Germany, Austria and Switzerland and they now also increasing their presence in Eastern Europe.



After the EU expansion in January 2007, PBT decided to strengthen their activities in Bulgaria, Rumania as well as Hungary. In January 2007, PBT opened an EOOD in Bulgaria. From the sales office in Sofia, Plamen Yordanov, a Sales and Applications Engineer, will be responsible for PBT's customers and give them all the necessary support. PBT sees many challenges in the expanding electronic market in Eastern Europe - and this market will need a qualified support, which PBT can provide.



Of course a very important part of PBT's success in the Bulgarian market will be their products and the support of their international suppliers. One of the first steps was a demand analysis of the Bulgarian Electronic Industry which helped PBT to select their product range. One of PBT's main partners in Bulgaria and other Eastern Europe countries is Juki Automation Systems AG, Switzerland, with their established product range of pick and place systems. With JUKI PB-Technik feel they have a very professional supplier for their SMD customers.



A consequence of PBT's engagement in Eastern Europe was their participation at the ITM show in Plovdiv from September 24 to 29, 2007. The ITM is the main industrial show in Bulgaria. PBT presented their product range including Automatic Optical Inspection Systems from Marantz, a 3D Solder Paste Inspection System form ASC, feeders from Hover-Davis, Permalex squeegees from Transition Automation, component programming system from BP Microsystems and last but not least a pick & place system from JUKI Automation Systems. Pieter van der Vorst, Regional Sales Manager from JUKI, supported PBT on their booth during the show with his extensive knowledge of the JUKI systems and the production process.



After their first 10 months in Bulgaria and following ITM in Plovdiv PBT stated:



"Bulgaria is a very interesting market for us and we will do our very best to support our customers there for many years!"