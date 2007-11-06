SMT & Inspection | November 06, 2007
Schlafhorst, among others,<br>invests in Juki equipment
Juki Automation System has added a number of customers to its customer base.
Juki has during the last few months delivered production equipment to a number of new customers in Europe. R+D Steuerungstechnik Germany, Taube Germany, Polon-Alfa Poland, Net Electronic SMT Srl Italy, Zarlink United Kingdom, Eurotron Slovakia, daVinci Italy, Hach Lange GmbH Germany, EAE Germany Rustelcom and Russia Rezonit Russia are all new customers that have invested in equipment from Juki.
Juki has also been awarded contracts from the German EMS provider Schlafhorst Electronics that has been investing alot in production capacity and production capability during the last year.
In 2006, the Mönchengladbach and Lubsko (Poland) based EMS supplier Schlafhorst Electronics GmbH (SE) expanded their machine outfit by a new SMT line. Thus presently there are 3 SMT lines in use at the Mönchengladbach plant. An order for a further complete SMT line, containing among others the latest JUKI assemblers KE-2070 and KE-2080, has been placed in October. This line will be installed in December 2007 by JUKI.
With their specifically broad range of services Schlafhorst Electronics of Mönchengladbach clearly differ from classical subcontractors. Schlafhorst Electronics can look back at almost 40 years of experience in the development and production of electronic assemblies, appliances and systems. Additionally Schlafhorst Electronics, a management buy-out of the worldwide market leader Schlafhorst, can celebrate their 10-year jubilee as an independent company this year.
The latest line installed consists of two JUKI KE-2050R and a KE-2060R assembler, an EKRA X5 screen printer, a Rehm V8 reflow oven and several Asys handling systems. The SMT line has a rate of 24'000 cph and is capable of placing even smallest components of the 01005 type.
The SMT line is configured according to the customers' requirements for flexible placement of odd shape components and at the same time for efficient production of complex and large lot sizes. With its modernized and expanded machine outfit SE is fit for the coming technological chal-lenges.
The two older production lines at Schlafhorst contain six more JUKI assemblers of the 700 series.
Apart from power electronics for rough environments Schlafhorst Electronics develop and produce electronic assemblies, devices and systems with delicate structures and embedded systems. After the qualification process of the customers' products for start of production in Mönchengladbach, since the first quarter of 2005 there is another production facility besides the one in Germany in Lubsko/Poland. All signs are pointing to further growth. If one believes in the prognoses of market research institutes like iSupply, the global EMS market is expected to grow by 12% each year and reach a value of 180 billion Dollars in 2009. Schlafhorst Electronics have profited from the brisk demand: In 2006 a turnover of 24 million Euros was achieved, which means a clear increase. For 2007 a similar growth can be expected, which is the reason why the Polish plant will double its production area to 2000 m² and the Mönchengladbach competence center will be expanded as the leading technology site.
