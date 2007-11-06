ACW establishes<br>component trading organisation

In order to increase cost efficiency UK based EMS provider ACW has established a component sourcing and trading organisation.

UK based EMS provider ACW has set up a group to source components from around the world and wants to open this up to non-customers in the UK.



"We have set up ACW Global Sourcing for the supply of components to our business," said Chris Woods, owner and executive chairman.



"We are very keen to find material at the right price and that's not always in the far East."



ACW works closely with distributor Arrow but ACW do not intend to compete with Arrow.



"We are not looking to compete with Arrow but there are things like metal work and other commodities that we could offer to people that are not our customers," said Woods who especially is looking at start-ups who might not have established component supply chains.



"We have this database of companies that we have audited and we are constantly benchmarking prices to reduce the costs of our customer's products," he said.