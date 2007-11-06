SMT & Inspection | November 06, 2007
Mr. Yoav Harel, Orbotech gives his<br>view about Productronica
evertiq has made an short interview with Mr. Yoav Harel, President Orbotech S.A. about the focus area at Productronica and the expectations of the show.
Which is your focus area at Productronica?
In our booth A2.475, we will be presenting Orbotech’s latest solutions for both bare PCB and electronics assembly manufacturing. We are focusing on solutions that can help our European customers move ahead by making a real impact on their bottom line. By using our enabling AOI, imaging, CAM/Engineering technologies, our customers can achieve higher yields on even the most complex products and capitalize on new business opportunities while at the same time increasing operational efficiencies and profitability.
Among the things you showcase at Productronica, what is actually new?
For the bare printed circuit board industry, we will be demonstrating our newest models of Discovery™ automated optical inspection systems, Paragon™ laser direct imaging systems, and Frontline PCB Solutions’ CAM/Engineering software. Also for the first time, we will be demonstrating our newly acquired Newprint inkjet legend printers.
For electronics assembly, we will be introducing our new total solution for defect prevention as well as enhancements to our solder paste AOI systems and post-reflow AOI systems.
What are your expectations for the show?
We expect that Productronica again this year will be well-attended by European manufacturers as a place for finding out the latest information about new technologies and products that can help them meet their business goals. For Orbotech, we see the show as an important opportunity to meet with our existing customers and potential customers to discuss their needs and show them demonstrations of our latest solutions which are enabling production tools for them to meet their critical quality, cost and time-to-market challenges.
