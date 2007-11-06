Suntech in agreement with Nitol Solar

Suntech Power Holdings has announced a first phase agreement with Nitol Solar Ltd. to supply polysilicon to Suntech over a seven-year period beginning in 2009.

The agreement provides for the delivery of predetermined volumes of polysilicon each year at fixed prices for the initial term with a portion of supply in later years subject to reduction within a price band in the event that prevailing spot market prices at that time are reduced. The agreement also provides for an initial deposit to Nitol Solar upon signing and requires that Suntech make additional prepayments for products subject to Nitol Solar's achievement of certain facility development and production volume milestones and other conditions. Nitol Solar operates a chemical factory in Irkutsk Region, Russia.



"We are very pleased to sign this agreement with Nitol Solar and expect that it will be the first phase of an expanding partnership with additional allocation as their production capacity grows. This structure fits well with our own plans to expand Suntech's production capacity on an annual basis," said Dr. Zhengrong Shi, Suntech's Chairman and CEO. "Nitol Solar is one of the most advanced new entrants in the polysilicon field given its long standing chemical production expertise including large commercial scale production of key gases required for polysilicon production such as trichlorosilane and chlorine. We look forward to this long term relationship with Nitol Solar and expect them to become one of our key long term supply partners."



Dr. Shi continued, "This agreement also adds to our growing pipeline of silicon at prices well below today's spot market and will help us to advance towards our goal of driving the cost of solar to grid parity."