ElektronikGruppen acquires PC Trading

ElektronikGruppen has acquired all shares in the Danish company PC Trading (Denmark) A/S including its subsidiary LaserCut ApS.

The company is active in manufacture, trade and service within production technology for the electronics industry. With this acquisition ElektronikGruppen will gain a position within stencil manufacturing in the Nordic region. The company has 14 employees and net sales for 2007 are expected to amount to approximately 27 MSEK (22 million Danish crowns).



The acquisition of PC Trading strengthens ElektronikGruppen’s position considerably on the Danish market for production equipment for the electronics industry.