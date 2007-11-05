Neways reports good third quarter

Neways Electronics International had a good third quarter and has sharpened its profit forecast for the full year 2007.

For the full year, Neways now expects net profit to be at least 20% higher than in 2006. The company maintains its previous forecast of turnover growth of at least 12% compared with 2006.



The sharpened net profit forecast for the full year 2007 is based on the good business performance in the third quarter and a well-filled order book.



On the basis of the developments in the order portfolio and the expected continuation of favourable market conditions in the Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) sector, the outlook for 2008 is also positive.