Lenovo to drop IBM brand

Chinese PC manufacturer Lenovo intends to stop using the IBM logo on its products, with a switchover before next summer's Olympics in Bejing.

Lenovo bought IBM's PC business three years ago and is currently the fourth-largest PC maker in the world. It always planned to phase out the IBM brand, but is dropping it quicker than planned because it has done better than expected in the market, according to William Amelio, chief executive of Lenovo. Lenovo made 4.4 million US dollars quarterly revenue, an increase of 20 percent on the previous year, with profits nearly tripled at 105 million US dollars.