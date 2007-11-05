Abacus goes Europe-wide for Kemet

Abacus Group has announced a new European distribution agreement with Kemet.

The new agreement consolidates the relationship between the two companies across the region and the product range.



According to Graeme Dorkings, European Distribution Director at Kemet, “Following its acquisitions in Europe, Abacus Group has developed into a strong Europe-wide regional distributor. At the same time, Kemet has been strengthening its product portfolio with the acquisition of the Epcos Tantalum line, Evox-RIFA and most recently Arcotronics. It therefore made sense for us to offer Abacus the opportunity to support our full portfolio of capacitor technologies in every country where they are located.” He added, “The fact that Abacus and Kemet already had strong, long-established local relationships for sections of our product range gives us great confidence in our ability to grow successfully together.”



Felix Corbett, Passives Marketing Manager at Abacus, added, “Kemet have always been a key partner for Abacus and their recent acquisitions give us a fantastic opportunity to offer Kemet solutions for all of the major capacitor technologies in use in the industry today, including film, aluminium, ceramic, tantalum and paper. We are delighted about our appointment as their pan-European distributor, and look forward to working with our customers in every region to fully realise the potential that their extensive and growing range of top class capacitance products provide.”



Under the agreement, Abacus is able to offer the full Kemet portfolio of products in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Nordic and Benelux countries. Previously, Abacus Group represented Kemet in the UK and Italy, and Evox-RIFA and Arcotronics in the UK and France.