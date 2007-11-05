Profec Technologies & EGMTC become ETAL

The Brand name of Profec Technologies Oy, Profec Technologies Ltd and Profec Technologies AB along with EG Magnetic Technology Components AB will change to the ETAL Group.

The gradual integration to the new brand name will be completed the 1st of January 2008. Profec Technologies Oy will change its name to ETAL Group Oy, Profec Technologies Ltd will change its name to ETAL Group Ltd and EG Magnetic Technology Components AB will change its name to ETAL Group AB. Profec Technologies AB will be consolidated into the

ETAL Group AB. The brand ETAL will be used to market the whole product range of all the companies. The Corporation ID numbers will remain unchanged except for customers dealing with Profec Technologies in Torsby where it will be necessary to change both supplier name and Corp. ID. to 556309-9133.



“With one central base and the amalgamation of the different skills and products, the new group will offer a wider range of magnetic devices with increased support and services” says Tommy Jansson, President ETAL Group.