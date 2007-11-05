Mydata launches second generation of MY500

Mydata is now launching its second generation of the solder paste jet printer MY500.

At the upcoming Productronica the MY500 will together with Mydata’s SMT equipment show the company’s clear focus on high flexibility and high-mix low volume focus.



“The MY500 gives you better process control, to increase accuracy and quality”, says Göran Persson, MYDATA Product Manager.



“The off-line programming allows setups and changeovers to be accomplished in seconds, so every production run can be started and completed as efficiently as possible. This will give users of the MY500 a clear competitive advantage and the ability to serve their customers with a very fast response time. The MY500 will also free up resources, leaving operators with more time for other responsibilities”, he adds.