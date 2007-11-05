Plexus expand partnership with SuperSonic

Plexus has entered a new phase of its relationship with France-based medical start-up SuperSonic Imagine, to deliver an ultrasound system.

Having been involved throughout design and prototyping, Plexus will now help SuperSonic Imagine prepare the system for production and market approval.



SuperSonic Imagine’s technology provides a new way to assess the stiffness (also called elasticity) of tissue in a precise, quantitative and reproducible manner which is not currently available on the imaging market. This will provide doctors with more information and the opportunity to monitor lesions in a more effective way. Plexus has been closely involved in the project from an early stage, providing PCB design, DFM/DFT, test engineering, prototype-building and creation of in-circuit and functional test equipment, as well as project management and consultancy support services.



Jacques Souquet, founder of SuperSonic Imagine, said, “We chose Plexus for their design skills and their knowledge of the special constraints and high standards required in designing medical systems. We are delighted that Plexus is able to assist us in the delivery of our first production models.”



“SuperSonic Imagine’s innovative technology will capture important tissue elasticity information, enabling better diagnoses and hence better treatment. It has been extremely rewarding to help pioneer the ultrasound equipment that will support this exciting technology,” said Andy Allen, VP Europe, Plexus. “We are now looking forward to playing our full part in ensuring that this system is readily available throughout Europe and the world.